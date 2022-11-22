Ontario invests in paid internships for postsecondary students

The Ontario government is providing over $10 million to help Mitacs create 2,700 paid internships for postsecondary students which will help them gain the skills they need to secure jobs after graduation.

“We are proud to support high-quality research internships to help provide the next generation of talent with the real-world experience they need to get good jobs after graduation, and help businesses address their talent and research needs,” said Jill Dunlop, minister of colleges and universities. “This support for innovative, hands-on learning, and the efforts of employers, students and postsecondary education institutions to expand opportunities, has made Ontario a national leader in experiential learning.”

These internships range widely in discipline, with support for provincial priorities like critical minerals, manufacturing, and health care.

Interns with the University of Toronto recently worked on a project with local start-up Quantum Bridge Technologies that focused on building a faster, more secure internet for everyday communication and commerce.