Ontario invests in Ottawa region manufacturers

The Ontario government will invest over $3.8 million in four Ottawa businesses, to support a $25.5 million investment, through the Regional Development Program that will help create 63 jobs and retain 141 jobs in the area.

“These projects will make a significant impact in our Eastern Ontario communities and economies. They will enable long-term measurable outcomes, including private-sector investments, job creation and retention, and strong regional growth.” said Vic Fedeli, Minister, Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade.

Beau-Roc Inc. is building a second facility to manufacture dump bodies for dump trucks in a$12-million project. Ontario is investing $1.8 million from the Eastern Ontario Development Fund. The company manufactures premium dump bodies for a wide range of customers and applications across Canada and the U.S.

Lumibird Ltd. is investing $7.3 million (eligible project costs) in facility upgrades and new equipment, and boosting its R&D work for the company’s light detection and ranging technologies (LIDAR). Ontario is providing $1.09 million from the Eastern Ontario Development Fund. The company specializes in laser technologies with applications in wind energy, meteorology, environmental safety, climate change monitoring, aviation safety, industrial automation, space and defence.

LTR Industries (Ottawa) Ltd. is expanding its millwork production facilities to compete for larger contracts and grow its business. This $5.2 million project is supported with $780,000 from the Eastern Ontario Development Fund. LTR Industries supplies commercial millwork to the general construction industry, interior designers and individual commercial/residential clients, and offers complete design/build services or pre-costed tendered jobs.

KB Media Corp. is building expanded, consolidated premises for the design and production of its print media, signage, wraps, and web services. This $898,000 project is being supported with $134,700 from the Eastern Ontario Development Fund. KB Media Corp offers a one-stop shop to help companies design and manage their corporate branding.