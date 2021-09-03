Niko Apparel Systems to manufacture surgical masks

September 3, 2021 Maryam Farag

Niko Apparel Systems is investing over $250,000 to help automate the production of surgical masks with the support of $125,000 from the Ontario Together Fund.

“Through the Ontario Together Fund, our government is making targeted investments in domestic businesses with the ideas and solutions to support Ontario through this pandemic, as well as future crisis,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister, Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “Niko Apparel’s ability to develop, certify, and manufacture surgical masks is another example of Ontario innovation at its very best.”

Niko Apparel Systems is an Ontario owned and operated custom manufacturer of team uniforms and performance apparel. The company manufactured and supplied uniforms for Canadian Olympians in four sports categories, one of which was for the gold medal winning Canadian Women’s Eight in rowing.

“We are grateful for the funding from the Ontario government, which allowed Niko to maintain key staff and pivot while our main activity, custom manufactured sportswear, was put on hold due to the pandemic,” said Joseph Camillo, President, Niko Apparel. “Niko adapted and became one of many companies who stepped up to provide much-needed PPE for our community. The province recognized the importance of Ontario manufacturing as an integral part of the response to this global pandemic and we look forward to continue being a part of this important sector for years to come.”