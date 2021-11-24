Ontario invests in local Cambridge manufacturers

November 24, 2021 Maryam Farag

The province is investing over $1.7 million in support of an $18.8-million investment by three Southwestern Ontario companies in the manufacturing sector through the Regional Development Program, which will help create 167 jobs.

IPF Holdings Inc. (good natured Products Inc.) in Ayr is investing $4.3 million in a new production line for eco-friendly packaging. With Ontario’s investment of $500,000, good natured Products Inc. will create 15 jobs.

Shimco North America Inc. is investing nearly $3.8 million to establish a full-service vertically integrated processing system, and a Shimco Centre of Excellence lab. With Ontario’s investment of $246,772, Shimco will create 12 jobs.

Eclipse Automation Inc. is investing nearly $10.8 million to establish an Industry 4.0 SMART facility in Cambridge. With Ontario's investment of $1 million, Eclipse will create 140 jobs.