Ontario invests in green infrastructure of smaller communities

July 14, 2021 Maryam Farag

Ontario to bring infrastructure investments to small communities to help improve the quality of their drinking water.

Eligible municipalities, First Nation communities and Local Services Boards can begin applying for funding through the second intake of the Green Infrastructure stream.

The Green Stream is part of the joint federal and provincial Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP). Up to $240 million in joint federal and provincial funding is available for this intake, including $110 million from the Ontario government.

“The people of Ontario need and deserve reliable and safe drinking water,” said Kinga Surma, Ontario’s Minister of Infrastructure. “The first intake of the Green Infrastructure Stream was heavily oversubscribed. We heard the demand for more investments in drinking water infrastructure in small communities, and we are taking action to support residents living in those communities.”

Across the province, funds will target projects that address critical health and safety needs in communities by making local drinking water infrastructure safer and more reliable.

“Investing in cleaner infrastructure is key to our economic recovery and tackling climate change,” said Catherine McKenna, Federal Minister, Infrastructure and Communities. “Federal funding through the Green Infrastructure Stream will support community projects such as clean energy, energy efficient retrofits, and waste-water upgrades. Canada’s infrastructure plan invests in thousands of projects, creates good jobs across the country, and builds cleaner, more inclusive communities.”