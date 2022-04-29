Ontario invests in complimentary manufacturing training programs

April 29, 2022 Monica Ferguson

Canadian Manufacturers & Exporters (CME) is extending its services to Ontario’s manufacturing sector through complimentary training and affordable peer-to-peer mentoring because of funding from the Ontario government.

The two biggest challenges that are hindering the manufacturing sector’s ability to grow and thrive are supply chain disruptions and labour shortages. Through Lean 101 Training, Women in Manufacturing Leadership Training, Health and Safety Training, and Lean Site Audits, CME’s suite of training services aims to overcome those challenges.

“Across Ontario, more than 300,000 jobs continue to go unfilled every day, costing our province billions in lost productivity,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. “This CME program will help workers in the manufacturing sector get the training they need to earn bigger paycheques and help businesses find the skilled workers they need to grow the economy for everyone.”

Available to employees in any manufacturing company in the province at no cost, courses will be offered virtually and in person. These training services are designed to improve manufacturers’ access to specific skills development and peer-to-peer training, and help Ontario staff in manufacturing organizations grow.

For more information, visit, https://cme-mec.ca/cme-ontario-skills-development-program/