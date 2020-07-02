Ontario invests $10M to support road and highway projects

TORONTO — The Ontario government announced on June 30 that it would be providing $10 million in funding for the Connecting Links program.

The funding will support road and highway projects in nine municipalities across the province. This announcement brings the total annual investment for this program to $40 million.

“Our roads and bridges are vital links that connect people to jobs and make it easier for people to get where they need to go,” said Caroline Mulroney, minister of transportation, in a prepared statement. “The additional funding for the Connecting Links program will help even more municipalities keep our roadways safe while driving economic growth and job creation in their communities.”

The 2020-21 Connecting Links program supports municipalities across the province to help build, repair or replace municipal roads and bridges that connect two ends of a provincial highway through a community or to a border crossing.

Ontario has selected nine new municipalities bringing the total municipalities receiving funding from this year’s Connecting Links program to 33.