Ontario investing $757,000 for laid-off GM workers in Oshawa

TORONTO — The Ontario government is investing $757,664 to help laid-off workers through a new action centre in Oshawa.

It will provide services and supports for up to 1,700 workers from independent parts suppliers impacted by the closure at the General Motors Assembly Plant in Oshawa.

In fall 2019, a first action centre was opened on the General Motors premises in Oshawa. That centre focuses on training and support for former GM employees.

The new centre is in partnership with Unifor, and connects workers with job and training opportunities, counselling services and workshops to help them improve their job search, résumé writing and interview skills.

The provincial government says a job fair is also being organized on April 22 at Durham College in Oshawa to help connect workers more quickly with local job opportunities.