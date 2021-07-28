Ontario invests $2.4 million in Brantford manufacturers

July 28, 2021 Maryam Farag

The province is investing nearly $2.4 million in four Brantford-area local manufacturers through the Regional Development Program, creating 38 new jobs and retain 95 jobs in the area.

“As Ontario turns the corner on this pandemic, one of our top priorities is supporting economic growth across all regions of the province,” said Vic Fedeli, Minister, Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade. “These projects will make a significant impact in their local communities and economies. They will enable long-term measurable outcomes, including private-sector investments, job creation, job retention and strong regional growth.”

Brantford-based Grissin Bon is investing nearly $6 million, with $885,900 from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund, to expand its food manufacturing facility by 26,000 square feet and add a new production line that will help the company enter a new segment of the bakery market.

Synergy Mouldworks is investing $3.5 million to expand its facility by 9,000 square feet, purchase new equipment, and increase capacity in research and development, with $500,000 from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund.

Rembos is undertaking a $5.5 million investment in facility and infrastructure upgrades. Ontario is investing $500,000 from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund which will allow the company to increase overall production by 50 percent, increase efficiencies, develop new products and enter new markets.

Elastochem Speciality Chemicals is investing over $10 million with $500,000 from the Southwestern Ontario Development Fund to expand its product offerings, which are currently focused on sprayed polyurethane foam, to include low/non-combustible and energy-efficient insulation board. This new product would address two key issues facing architects and building designers: achieving a highly efficient thermal wall enclosure while reducing or eliminating fire risk.