Ontario increases minimum wage to $15 an hour
January 3, 2022 Maryam Farag
The Ontario government has raised the general minimum wage to $15.00 per hour starting 2022.
The higher general minimum wage is now expanded to include bartenders and alcohol servers. The special minimum wages for students under 18, homeworkers and hunting, fishing and wilderness guides have also increased.
“As the cost of living continues to rise, our government will never stop working for workers, including by putting more money into their pockets,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Ontario’s workers deserve a raise, and today we’re delivering one. There’s no better way to support hard-working Ontarians right now than raising the minimum wage.”
As of January 1, the following wages are in place in Ontario:
- General minimum wage workers are now earning $15.00 per hour, a raise from $14.35.
- Liquor servers have received a pay raise from $12.55 to $15.00 per hour.
- Students under the age of 18 who work 28 hours a week or less when school is in session or work during a school break or summer holidays, had their pay raised from $13.50 to $14.10 per hour.
- Homeworkers (those who do paid work out of their own homes for employers) had their pay raised from $15.80 to $16.50 per hour.
- Hunting, fishing and wilderness guides had their pay raised from $71.75 to $75.00 when working less than five consecutive hours in a day, and $143.55 to $150.05 when working five or more hours in a day.
