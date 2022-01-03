Ontario increases minimum wage to $15 an hour

January 3, 2022 Maryam Farag

The Ontario government has raised the general minimum wage to $15.00 per hour starting 2022.

The higher general minimum wage is now expanded to include bartenders and alcohol servers. The special minimum wages for students under 18, homeworkers and hunting, fishing and wilderness guides have also increased.

“As the cost of living continues to rise, our government will never stop working for workers, including by putting more money into their pockets,” said Premier Doug Ford. “Ontario’s workers deserve a raise, and today we’re delivering one. There’s no better way to support hard-working Ontarians right now than raising the minimum wage.”

As of January 1, the following wages are in place in Ontario:

