Ontario governments funds Mitacs

The Ontario government is providing $39.5 million to help Mitacs create up to 8,000 paid innovative research internships and upskilling opportunities for postsecondary students, postdoctoral fellows and recent graduates.

“By increasing funding in work-integrated learning, we are preparing the next generation of talent with the experience they need to get good jobs after graduation,” said Ross Romano, Minister, Colleges and Universities. “We’re also supporting employers, who are looking for students and graduates with real-world experience so they can make an immediate impact in the workforce.”

Recently, at Ontario Tech University, interns worked on a project that conducted wastewater-based community testing to predict the local spread of COVID-19 and help with long-term planning for disease prevention. In another project, interns at Myant Inc. supported the development of reusable surgical masks and N95 respirators.

“Mitacs is proud to partner with the Government of Ontario in support of students and business across the province,” said John Hepburn, CEO and Scientific Director, Mitacs. “This significant investment will provide practical skills and job opportunities for postsecondary students, while helping businesses grow and commercialize their products and services.”