Ontario expands partnership with auto industry

December 8, 2021 Maryam Farag

The Ontario government is investing $12 million in auto parts companies through the next phase of the Ontario Automotive Modernization Program (O-AMP).

The relaunched O-AMP program will help make suppliers invest in technology adoption and/or training in lean manufacturing. Over 100 projects are either underway or completed under the program, and they are expected to create about 613 new jobs.

Examples of O-AMP projects from previous O-AMP rounds include:

Molded Precision Components, based in Shanty Bay, develops, designs, prototypes, and manufactures plastic injection molding tools and products. The company purchased and integrated a 3D computer tomography scanner with its current system to measure and validate the parts it produces. O-AMP funding of $100,000 was matched by an investment by Molded Precision Components of $120,738. The project assisted Molded Precision Components to add 62 new jobs.

Advertisement

APAG Electronik Corp., located in Windsor, specializes in the design, development and production of concept lighting, electronic control units, assembled printed circuit boards and finished components for the automotive industry. The company purchased a quick vision measuring machine and its related software and training to move weekly subcontracted inspections in-house, saving the company about $70,000 per year in production costs. O-AMP funding of $80,614 was matched by an investment by APAG Electronik of $80,616. The project helped the company add 24 jobs.

“Productivity is the great facilitator in today’s advanced technology world,” said Flavio Volpe, President, Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association. “Make more things with better prepared people and processes – that is the proposition of O-AMP and we are very happy to partner with the Ontario government in delivering this program.”

Funding awarded since the launch of O-AMP in 2019 has leveraged $22.2 million in industry investments.