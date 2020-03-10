Ontario expanding natural gas to more communities

PORT PERRY — The Ontario government says it is expanding access to natural gas throughout rural, northern Ontario and Indigenous communities.

It was announced March 6 that construction work officially started to build a natural gas distribution pipeline and facilities to serve Scugog Island after it was granted approval from the Ontario Energy Board (OEB).

Ontario says the average household in Scugog Island could save $800 to $2,500 per year in energy costs as they switch from costlier fuel sources.

“By expanding access to natural gas, our government is putting more money in people’s pockets,” said Bill Walker, associate minister of Energy, in a prepared statement. “Expanding natural gas access will help make Scugog Island more attractive for job creation and new business growth and sends the clear message that Ontario is open for business.”

Building on the success of the Natural Gas Expansion Program, the OEB is collecting information about natural gas expansion opportunities across Ontario to develop a report on eligible projects for the ministry.

The OEB will deliver its report to the government by August 2020, after which a final decision will be made on future expansion projects eligible to receive support.