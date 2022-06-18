Ontario engineering regulator celebrates milestone

June 18, 2022 Monica Ferguson

Professional Engineers Ontario (PEO) celebrates a century of serving the public interest through regulation of the practice of engineering in the province.

“This is a proud moment for PEO,” said Nick Colucci, President P.Eng., FEC. “As we pause to reflect on this wonderful accomplishment, we recognize the need to continuously evolve as a regulator to ensure we effectively fulfil our legislative mandate for the next 100 years.”

PEO has initiated major transformation initiatives as work began in 2018 with an independent review of PEO’s regulatory performance, which has led to many achievements.

Advertisement

“We are unwavering in our commitment to enhancing all our public protection activities including our licensing, complaints and discipline processes, establishing performance guidelines and standards, and taking action against unlicensed individuals who illegally describe themselves as engineers,” said Colucci.