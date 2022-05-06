Ontario connects manufacturing with critical minerals to develop EVs

May 6, 2022 Monica Ferguson

The Northern Ontario Regional Technology Development Site (RTDS) will connect Ontario’s manufacturing with Northern Ontario’s mining and minerals. It will provide Northern and electric vehicle (EV) businesses with support needed to build low-carbon, autonomous, electric and connected vehicles.

The plan is to develop Ontario’s EV supply chain, including initial critical minerals refining, downstream battery cell design, EV powertrain, manufacturing and related EV technologies.

As the next step in the Ontario Vehicle Innovation Network (OVIN), the Northern Ontario RTDS is a collaboration between public and private sector partners in North Bay, Sault Ste. Marie, Greater Sudbury, Temiskaming Shores, Timmins and Thunder Bay.

“Ontario has emerged as a global leader in the automotive and mobility sector as it transforms towards electric, connected, and autonomous vehicles,” said Raed Kadri, Vice–President of Strategic Initiatives and Head, OVIN. “Through the OVIN Northern Ontario RTDS, we are harnessing the critical mineral wealth of Northern Ontario and connecting it to the manufacturing strength of Southern Ontario – cementing Ontario’s role as the global hub for the vehicles of the future.”