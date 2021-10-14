Ontario breaks ground on new OPP detachment in Cambridge

October 13, 2021 Maryam Farag

Ontario announced the construction of a $20-million Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment to serve the people of Cambridge.

Solicitor General Sylvia Jones and OPP Commissioner Thomas Carrique were on-site to break ground on the new detachment that will replace the former OPP building destroyed by fire in September 2018.

“Our government continues to ensure that frontline police have the support and resources they need to keep Ontario’s communities safe,” said Sylvia Jones, Solicitor General. “With this new state-of-the-art detachment, OPP officers will have access to the tools, equipment and technology they need to serve and protect the people of Cambridge and its surrounding areas.”

The new detachment will provide approximately 17,000 square feet of space to support technology requirements, including facilities to secure evidence, three holding cells, closed-circuit television technology and other advanced security features.

“This announcement represents another step our government is taking to help build a safer community here in Waterloo Region,” said Mike Harris, Member of Provincial Parliament, Kitchener—Conestoga. “A new OPP detachment serving Cambridge is great news for our dedicated frontline officers, local residents, and the entire region.”

This infrastructure build has been added to the province’s OPP Modernization – Phase 2 project, announced in 2018 which replaced nine aging OPP facilities that were at the end of their lifespan and no longer met the requirements of today’s police operations.