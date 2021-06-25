Ontario appoints task force on women and the economy

June 25, 2021 Maryam Farag

Ontario’s Task Force on Women and the Economy has been created to address the disproportionate economic barriers women face, particularly in an economy that will look different after COVID‐19.

The Task Force will be chaired by Karin Schnarr, Associate Professor of Policy & Law at the Lazaridis School of Business & Economics, Wilfrid Laurier University, joined by a diverse array of women with track records in various private and public sector roles.

Schnarr serves as the Director of the Undergraduate Business Program, and has 15 years of experience in government and private sector management consulting.

Peter Bethlenfalvy, Minister of Finance, and Jane McKenna, Associate Minister of Children and Women’s Issues, announced the new Task Force with Schnarr.

“Our government is committed to ensuring inclusive economic growth and creating opportunities for everyone to thrive,” said Bethlenfalvy. “While the pandemic has challenged us all, women have been disproportionately impacted, facing higher job losses and carrying a greater burden of family care. That is why we have appointed Ontario’s Task Force on Women and the Economy to recommend how to address the unique and disparate economic barriers women face, particularly as we rebuild our economy post-COVID-19.”

“Women have tremendous skills to offer employers, bringing new and innovative ideas into workplaces,” said McKenna. “The creation of this Task Force demonstrates our determination to ensure that women have the opportunity to be strong contributors and leaders as Ontario reopens. The representation on the Task Force speaks to the range of experiences women have across the province in various regions and various sectors.”