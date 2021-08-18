Ontario and Michigan partner on cross-border transportation technologies

August 18, 2021 Maryam Farag

The Ontario government, through Ontario’s Autonomous Vehicle Innovation Network (AVIN), and the State of Michigan, through the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore the implementation of a cross-border testing environment that will further support the commercialization and adoption of auto and transportation technologies in Ontario.

“Advancements in transportation technology have the potential to make the way we travel and transport goods safer, more efficient and environmentally friendly. By working together to explore and advance new and innovative mobility technologies, we’re taking steps to ensure Ontario and Michigan stay at the forefront of the evolving transportation industry.” said Caroline Mulroney, Ontario Minister of Transportation.

As a first action under the new MOU, a joint Request for Proposals (RFP) is now underway to study and analyze the economic potential of expanded border capacity and other benefits that can be achieved by leveraging advanced automotive and smart mobility solutions at international border crossings. The closing date for RFP submissions is September 13.

“This exciting joint venture with Ontario builds on the extensive work underway to make Michigan a global leader in the development and deployment of mobility technologies that will benefit society, protect the environment and strengthen our economy. The MOU formalizes a new chapter in cooperation between two industry ecosystems combining generations of automotive heritage with word-class talent in advanced technologies.” said Paul C. Ajegba, Director, Michigan Department of Transportation.