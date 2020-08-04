Ont. govt. investing $2.35M in advanced animal research

ONTARIO — The Ontario Government is investing $2.35 million in advanced animal research related to livestock health and well-being, while also focusing on increasing productivity and competitiveness in the livestock sector.

The research is funded through the Ontario Agri-Food Innovation Alliance, a collaboration between the Ontario government and the University of Guelph to support growth in the province’s agri-food and rural sectors.

“The research we’re investing in will provide farmers with some of the latest knowledge and tools they need to keep farm animals and food safe,” said Ernie Hardeman, minister of agriculture, food and rural affairs, in a prepared statement. “This is one of the many ways we’re supporting the growth, productivity and competitiveness of Ontario’s livestock sector.”

Through the Ontario Agri-Food Innovation Alliance, the Province is funding livestock research projects to investigate innovative methods, practices and products that will help the sector better understand and support livestock health and welfare, including:

Identifying genetic markers to reduce disease and infections in sheep and cows

Improving access to veterinary services and support in rural and remote areas

Developing a surveillance program for milk tanks on dairy farms

Examining newborn milk in the development of neonatal dairy calves

Evaluating novel methods to prevent bovine respiratory disease

Identifying disease-causing pathogens in sheep and goats

Validating the use of probiotics to support the health of multiple livestock species

Investigating alternative control measures for E. coli diarrhea in pigs

“The University of Guelph is delighted to build on our powerful partnership with OMAFRA to advance livestock health, welfare, and productivity,” said Malcolm Campbell, vice-president (research), in a prepared statement. “This research, undertaken by our world-class researchers, will create real-world solutions that support the competitiveness of our livestock industry; that ensure continued production of safe, sustainable, and nutritious food; and that fuel innovation that has positive, global impact.”