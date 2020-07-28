Ont govt. delivers up to $4B to support municipalities and transit

TORONTO — The Ontario government, in partnership with the federal government, is providing up to $4 billion in needed one-time assistance to Ontario’s 444 municipalities. This funding will help local governments maintain services, including public transit, over the next six to eight months.

Details on specific allocations will be provided in the coming weeks.

“By working together, we have united the country in the face of the immense challenges brought on by COVID-19 and secured a historic deal with the federal government to ensure a strong recovery for Ontario and for Canada,” said Premier Doug Ford in a prepared statement. “We will continue to be a champion for our municipal partners as they safely reopen their communities and ensure people can get back to work.”

Ford worked with municipal partners, fellow Premiers, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Deputy Prime Minister Freeland to reach this agreement, which includes $777 million from the federal government and $1.22 billion from the province in support for municipalities.

A deal for public transit funding was also secured as part of the federal-provincial agreement. Up to $2 billion will be shared equally between Ontario and the federal government.