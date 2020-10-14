Online tool kit helps workplaces build customized COVID-19 plan

HAMILTON — A customizable tool kit from the Canadian Centre for Occupational Health and Safety (CCOHS) helps manufacturers operate safely and prevent the spread of infection during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Anchored by the COVID-19: Workplace Health and Safety Guide, the online hub provides one-stop access to more than 40 free resources to protect everyone in the workplace.

The guide includes information on the responsibilities of employers and workers, and what workplaces should do to control risks. Topics covered include how the coronavirus spreads, employers’ duties, handling work refusals, hazard and risk assessment identification for COVID-19, and how to control the risk and apply the hierarchy of controls in the workplace.

Download the guide on its own or bundle other industry and workplace-specific tip sheets, infographics, and posters to create a customized and comprehensive COVID-19 tool kit tailored to specific workplace needs.