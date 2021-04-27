OneWeb launches 2021 Innovation Challenge for space solutions

OneWeb announced the launch of its first Innovation Challenge, an invitation to find innovative technologies, products and solutions, to advance the world of satellite connectivity and spaced-based communications.

OneWeb is looking for industrial partners from any sector, alongside academia students or research partners, to present proposals for how either existing or new technology could be applied to innovate the satellites of the future, from design and production to flight management and end of life removal.

“Space is the future for communications on earth. To get there, we are building a technology roadmap that continuously redefines existing mindsets with new ideas, innovations, and exciting partnership opportunities. The opportunity is to play an active part in the definition and execution of OneWeb’s next generation satellite program. The winners will join a growing list of companies with access to OneWeb’s resources to help grow their ideas and be part of our global supply chain,” said Massimiliano Ladovaz, CTO, OneWeb.

Entrants must register themselves in one of two challenge categories, then submit short written proposals before May 17.

“Our space sector is thriving, and this exciting new competition by OneWeb will help it to grow even further by drawing on the best that British industry and the next generation of researchers have to offer,” said Amanda Solloway, Minister, Science. “As we build back better, initiatives like this will be essential to making the most of the talents of the U.K.’s innovators, and I look forward to seeing what comes of it.”