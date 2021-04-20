Omron Automation Americas appoints new VP of sales

Omron Automation Americas promoted Peter Brouwer to Vice-President of Sales US/Canada.

In his new role, Brouwer will be responsible to provide solutions and advanced technologies for customers.

Brouwer will expand his leadership to include the dedicated sales and application engineering teams across the U.S. and Canada.

“We are excited about Peter’s plans to improve our customer experience and satisfaction,” said Robb Black, President and CEO, Omron Automation Americas. “Peter brings a broad range of experience with over 20 years of experience in the industrial automation industry. He also has a well-earned reputation for motivating his team to success and maintaining a high level of dedication and commitment.”

Previously, Brouwer managed all facets of Omron’s Canadian industrial automation business as VP of Omron Canada. Brouwer remains the executive director of Omron Canada.