OCS labour course in the works

The Ontario Construction Secretariat (OCS) partnered with Constructionlab to develop a labour relations course that will train labour and management stakeholders in Ontario’s unionized construction industry

The course will provide an opportunity for participants to hone skills and learn through a multi-day course that explores eight themes, including: historical context of construction labour relations, case law examples and scenarios, negotiation theory and style, grievances, and jurisdictional processes, health and safety and human rights. Using various learning strategies including break-out group sessions, dilemma, and negotiation and exercises.

“We are thrilled to be working with Construcionlab and are confident this course will be an asset to industry stakeholders across the province,” said Robert Bronk, CEO, OCS. “As a new wave of labour and management stakeholders start to take leadership positions, this course will provide historical perspectives and touch on key elements required to build trust, maintain and improve critical relationships and enhance ongoing stability in Ontario’s unionized ICI construction sector for years to come.”

Advertisement

As the course content develops over the next three-months, internal and external review teams comprised of labour and management experts will provide milestone reviews.