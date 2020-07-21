Nuvoola screening solution limits spread of COVID-19

MONTREAL — Nuvoola Inc., a an artificial intelligence firm, has launched a new health screening business that will help companies limit the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The LUKE AI for Health Screening and Protection (HSP) includes an app that employees use to assess their health status before arriving at work, where a touchless kiosk that rapidly screens people for symptoms of COVID-19 as they enter buildings.

According to the Montreal-based company, the kiosk recognizes people by their employee card or by facial comparison and uses an automated process to greet and screen visitors. The AI-powered kiosk verifies whether a face mask is required, and measures body temperature using Teledyne DALSA’s Calibir infrared camera.

“Our expertise in computer vision, natural language processing and speech recognition provide our LUKE AI kiosk the ability to automate and reinforce safety measures,” said Martin Renière, president of Nuvoola. “It generates visual and audio warnings in real-time if a risk is detected and can be monitored remotely.”