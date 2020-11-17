NRC Canada opens new advanced materials research facility

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — The National Research Council of Canada (NRC) has opened an advanced materials research facility to serve as a national clean energy hub in Mississauga, Ont.

It will support and undertake foundational research of new materials for clean energy and other applications and transitioning them to industrial use.

“The opening of our new facility in Mississauga represents a major stepping stone for the National Research Council of Canada in advancing Canada’s clean energy agenda,” said Roger Scott-Douglas, acting president, NRC Canada.

The facility will be part of the Canadian Campus for Advanced Materials Manufacturing (CCAMM), a joint initiative between the NRC and the Xerox Research Centre of Canada (XRCC).

This initiative will establish a suite of accessible platform technologies for accelerating the discovery of new materials for a range of applications, including clean energy and additive manufacturing.

The NRC also announced the Materials for Clean Fuels Challenge program will be housed at the research facility.

This seven-year, $57 million collaborative research program focuses on the development of new materials to be used in the production of clean and sustainable energy.