Nova Chemicals offers rapid antigen testing

July 26, 2021 Maryam Farag

Nova Chemicals is testing workers for COVID-19 on their growth construction projects in Sarnia-Lambton with rapid antigen tests used on the BD Veritor Plus System.

Testing is conducted on Nova Chemicals growth projects with over 1,700 workers on-site daily, including at first-aid trailers located across the 220-acre worksite and mobile testing unit.

According to Nova Chemicals, bringing these tests to the workers minimizes interruptions throughout the workday. Offering this rapid testing helps prevent outbreaks from occurring at the site and offers employees a sense of comfort knowing their workplace is taking precautions to protect them.

To-date, the facilities have completed over 14,000 tests in collaboration with local public health officials.