Northstar commences RFP process to expand in Canada

August 18, 2021 Maryam Farag

Northstar Clean Technologies Inc. has commenced a Request for Proposal (RFP) process with a select short-list of engineering firms to undertake a detailed engineering study for the company’s first planned expansion facility in Canada.

Northstar plans to use the detailed engineering study to progress on a simplified operational facility that has the potential to be quickly placed into production in municipalities across Canada and the U.S.

“We are creating a modular, turn-key solution to repurpose single-use asphalt shingles that are destined for landfills each year,” said Aidan Mills, CEO, Northstar. “We are proceeding well on the path to steady state production at our first facility. We see the potential to increase the capacity, efficiency and reliability of our proprietary process design technology and that is the reason why we are now commencing an RFP process with a select short-list of suitably qualified independent engineering firms.”

The company anticipates the RFPs to be received in the fall of 2021 and the engineering contract to be awarded in the fall of 2021.

“Through this RFP process, we believe we will secure a strong engineering partner, not only for the first modular facility design but also to support us as we move forward on additional expansion facilities. This engineering progress, combined with our market and government engagement, positions us well on our ambitious rollout program.” said Mills.