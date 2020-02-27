Nordic is De Havilland’s first customer for Dash 8-400 bin extension

TORONTO — Toronto-based aircraft manufacturer De Havilland Aircraft of Canada Ltd. announced Feb. 25 that Nordic Aviation Capital will be the launch customer for the Classic Overhead Bin Extension solution for the Dash 8-400 aircraft.

Under this agreement, De Havilland will be the exclusive supplier of all future Dash 8-400 aircraft bin extension modifications for Nordic’s fleet.

The planemaker says the solution provides additional stowage volume in the Dash 8 aircraft’s cabin and that it specifically designed the bin extension — equipped with a larger door opening and new latches — to accommodate standard roll-aboard bags, reducing the need for gate check service.

“Over the last few years we have seen an increase in customer carry-on bags as well as an expansion in bag sizes. Having a new configuration that is able to meet these needs is very exciting for us and our customers,” said Tom Turley, chief operating officer, Nordic Aviation Capital, in a prepared statement. “The Classic Overhead Bin Extension will allow those boarding and departing the aircraft to store and access their belongings with ease, improving overall gate-time and efficiency for passengers and airlines.”

Nordic is a Danish aircraft lessor serving 79 airline customers in 50 countries, including carriers like Air Canada, British Airways and Lufthansa.

The bin extension is currently being developed with De Havilland’s supplier Safran Interiors.