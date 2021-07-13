Nokia to deploy 5G SA private wireless networking for KUKA, Germany

July 13, 2021 Maryam Farag

Nokia announced that KUKA, a manufacturer of industrial robots and automation solutions, will deploy Nokia 5G SA private wireless networking at KUKA’s Smart Production and Development Centre in Augsburg, Germany.

KUKA is planning to deploy 5G technology in its intelligent robotics and automation solutions, and the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC) campus networking and application platform will support product development.

“In coming years, KUKA will develop solutions that harness the potential of 5G’s fast, reliable and secure connectivity,” said Michael Wagner, Director R&D, Competence Center Control Technology, KUKA. “By partnering with Nokia for private wireless networking, we have now established a long-term development roadmap that will allow us to capitalize on the new capabilities in future 5G releases for our automation solutions.”

Through the deployment of a 5G private wireless network, KUKA will ensure that it can maximize the potential of upcoming 3GPP Releases 16 and 17. In network deployment, Nokia DAC’s manager portal will enable KUKA to configure the network to its specific requirements.

As part of the multi-year subscription contract, Nokia will support KUKA with network deployment, operation support services and training, enabling integration of new use cases that include new 5G-based interfaces and components for the KUKA solution portfolio.

“5G is continuously evolving with new capabilities. Advanced automation manufacturers who leverage 5G for their own solutions need to take this into consideration,” said Dirk Lewandowski, Vice President Central and East Europe, Nokia Enterprise. “With KUKA preparing to use 5G in industrial applications, deployment of a Nokia DAC platform will enable it to accelerate development of smart automation solutions for its customers.”