Nokia provides 5G private wireless networking to KATCH Network, Japan

Nokia has been selected by KATCH Network to deliver 5G standalone private wireless networking throughout the Aichi Prefecture, Japan. KATCH will offer autonomous industrial-grade private wireless networks for businesses in the region.

KATCH Network provides cable TV, Internet and telecommunications services in the Aichi Prefecture. KATCH anticipates it will help to establish an ecosystem for 5G private wireless development and digital transformation in the area.

“With many companies acting as beacons of manufacturing excellence, there is a huge concentration of industrial companies in Aichi Prefecture,” said Tatsuya Yamada, Executive Vice President, KATCH Network. “Given Nokia’s 5G expertise we can now help Aichi-based manufacturers to benefit from reliable and secure, high-bandwidth networking, which delivers the hyper-fast connectivity and low latency essential for Industry 4.0 use cases.”

KATCH will begin the commercial launch of its private wireless network offering in Q2 2022. Initially with three base stations in the first phase, full deployment will comprise over 100 cell sites. Nokia and local systems integrator CTC will provide integration and on-going services.

“Private wireless networking is a crucial component of manufacturing’s digital transformation,” said Donny Janssens, Head of Customer Team, Nokia Enterprise Japan. “By offering high-performance 5G networking to businesses locally, KATCH will play an important role in strengthening the region’s leadership for manufacturing innovation,”