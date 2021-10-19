Nokia extends range of industrial device solutions for private wireless networks

October 19, 2021 Maryam Farag

Nokia announced it is extending its industrial portfolio of ruggedized devices to allow more enterprises to connect teams and equipment in demanding environments using private wireless networks.

New 5GSA devices complete the portfolio and include a smartphone, field routers and 5G millimetre wave (mmW) hotspot providing more connectivity options and capabilities for industries.

With this range of devices, Nokia is also able to support frequency band combinations often associated with private wireless in 4G and 5G, including bands B31/72/87 as well as band 53. The solution brings unlicensed capabilities to private wireless, as recently illustrated with the launch of the Nokia MulteFire field router.

With an anti-vibration design, Nokia field routers are IP67 rated for indoor and outdoor use. They boast a comprehensive feature set to connect assets wirelessly, meeting the demands of a range of industrial standards and protocols including PROFINET communications, EtherCAT and Modbus. New 5G millimetre wave devices starting with a hotspot will allow customers to take advantage of new spectrum as it’s released for high data rate industrial applications.

The Nokia XR20, a 5G SA smartphone, is built to handle temperatures from +55c to -22C, 1.8m drops, one hour under water and more with its military grade resilience. Nokia industrial handheld devices come pre-loaded with applications such as:

Nokia Team Communications running on MX Industrial Edge and Nokia Group Communications allowing teams to securely keep in contact using push-to-voice, -video and messaging.

The Nokia scene reader application that allows to scan and identify assets such as port containers, by interpreting the writing on the containers.

“Utilizing Nokia Industrial devices enterprises can ensure that workers, vehicles and devices can reliably and securely interact in the most challenging environments. By extending our portfolio with a range of 5G SA devices, we enable enterprises to evolve to address the changing business landscape as well as advance in their digital transformation.” said Shkumbin Hamiti, Head of Devices and Spectrum, Nokia Enterprise Solutions.