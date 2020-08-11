Noble Foods Nutrition acquires co-packing activities of Betty Lou’s

MONTREAL — Noble Foods Nutrition Inc. has acquired the co-packing activities of Betty Lou’s Inc., a US energy bar manufacturer to establish itself as a medium-sized bar manufacturer in North America.

The Montreal-based nutrition and energy bar contract manufacturer said co-packing activities will continue uninterrupted at the Betty Lou’s 100,000 square-foot McMinnville, Ore. facility, and all products manufactured under the Betty Lou’s brands will be manufactured at a new facility located in McMinnville under the continued ownership of founder Betty Lou Carrier.

“After 42 years, I have decided to sell the co-packing activities of Betty Lou’s to Noble Foods and focus our efforts on our private Betty Lou’s brand,” said Carrier. “Noble Foods has been doing co-packing bars for more than 20 years with a high level of organization, professionalism, and dedication to bar manufacturing. It gave me great comfort knowing that they have the same philosophy about customer service and quality as we do. Our Betty Lou’s employees are like family and I’m happy to know that those joining the Noble Foods team will be taken care of, as that is very important to me.”

In 2018, private equity firm Novacap acquired an interest Noble Foods with the intent of acquiring other bar contract manufacturers in North America.

“This acquisition marks the first transaction in our investment thesis and an excellent foothold for Noble Foods in both the United States as well as the West Coast. We firmly believe that Noble Foods will become the preferred contract manufacturer in North America and we will continue to explore multiple acquisition and strategic opportunities to expand its current manufacturing capabilities and geographic reach ” said Antoine Casimir, principal – Industries, at Novacap. ”

Financial details were not released.

Noble Foods Nutrition has more than 100 employees at its Montreal plant.

Created over 42 years ago, Betty Lou’s was the brainchild of Carrier and was originally a method for her to remove refined sugar from her family’s diet.