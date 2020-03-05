No injuries as freight train derails in industrial area of Kingston

KINGSTON, Ont. — Police in Kingston, Ont., said a freight train has derailed in an industrial area mid-day on March 4. Several rail cars left the tracks but there are no reports of injuries.

Canadian National Railway Co. said the train belongs to the company.

Kingston Transit said a number of bus routes were detoured.

A spokesman for Kingston police said the track in question is a “spur line” that branches off the main corridor to serve a single client.

In this case, the client is a plant that manufactures nylon yarn, which involves chemical production.

Police are investigating whether there are hazardous materials involved.

A spokesman for CN says the cause of the incident is still under investigation.