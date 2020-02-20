No injuries as CN train carrying crude oil derails in NW Ontario

EMO, Ont. — Canadian National Railway Co. says a train carrying crude oil has derailed in northwestern Ontario.

CN says 31 cars came off the tracks near Emo, Ont. at around 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 18.

The company says 26 of those cars were carrying crude oil at the time and at least two are leaking oil.

It says no oil has entered local waterways and no one was injured in the derailment.

Provincial police issued an evacuation order for anyone within 800 metres of the site, but CN says everyone affected has since been allowed to return home.

The Transportation Safety Board says it is sending an investigator to the scene of the incident.