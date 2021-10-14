Nitro Software expands with new Toronto Hub

October 13, 2021 Maryam Farag

Nitro Software is expanding its presence in North America with a new Toronto hub.

The company’s headquarters is located in San Francisco, and has additional international hubs in Dublin, London, and Melbourne. Toronto is the second North American location.

“Over the last 12-18 months the landscape of how we operate and work has changed dramatically,” said Gina O’Reilly, Chief Operating Officer, Nitro. “There is no longer a need for employees to be physically present Mon-Fri in a single location, which is why we’ve launched a ‘Flexible Forever’ policy at Nitro which we believe provides the best of both worlds – it allows Nitronauts to live and work from wherever they choose with some regular in-person time as and when it makes most sense (planning sessions, team meetings, social gatherings, etc.) This silver lining to the pandemic has allowed us to think outside the box and presented an opportunity for companies like Nitro to access more diverse, highly-skilled talent in other locations around the world, expanding a digital-first workforce to more effectively cover global time zones.”