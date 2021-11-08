Plant.ca

Nissan Canada certified as a Great Place to Work in 2021

November 8, 2021   Maryam Farag

Photo: Nissan Canada.

Nissan Canada Inc. has been certified as a Great Place to Work, following an anonymous employee survey and analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Canada.

“I am thrilled that Nissan Canada has been certified as a Great Place to Work again,” said Steve Milette, President, Nissan Canada Inc. “We continuously strive to create a work culture that is founded on trust and transparency, providing a collaboration-focused environment to truly operate as one-team transcending across all departments, cultures and demographics. I am very proud to lead such a strong and dedicated team, and honoured to accept this recognition on behalf of Nissan Canada.”

“Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What’s more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency,” said Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice-President, Great Place to Work Canada,

Nissan Canada Inc. received the Great Place to Work certification for the first time in 2019; the company’s first year participating, and then again in 2020.

Advertisement

Print this page

Categories & Tags
General Automotive automotive Canada COVID-19 environment workplace


Related Stories
Nissan Canada Senior Management Changes
Nissan Canada brings back Glow Guards for a safer Halloween season
Detention of Nissan’s Ghosn extended through Dec. 20
Rittal recognized as one of the of Best Workplaces in Manufacturing in Canada