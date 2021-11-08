Nissan Canada certified as a Great Place to Work in 2021

November 8, 2021 Maryam Farag

Nissan Canada Inc. has been certified as a Great Place to Work, following an anonymous employee survey and analysis conducted by Great Place to Work Canada.

“I am thrilled that Nissan Canada has been certified as a Great Place to Work again,” said Steve Milette, President, Nissan Canada Inc. “We continuously strive to create a work culture that is founded on trust and transparency, providing a collaboration-focused environment to truly operate as one-team transcending across all departments, cultures and demographics. I am very proud to lead such a strong and dedicated team, and honoured to accept this recognition on behalf of Nissan Canada.”

“Our data shows that great workplaces benefit from stronger financial performance, reduced turnover, and better customer satisfaction than their peers. What’s more, work environments with trust at the foundation are ripe for innovation, agility, resilience and efficiency,” said Nancy Fonseca, Senior Vice-President, Great Place to Work Canada,