Nissan Canada brings back Glow Guards for a safer Halloween season

October 18, 2021 Maryam Farag

Nissan Canada Inc. announced the return of Glow Guards – reflective, self-adhesive stickers that can easily be attached to children’s Halloween costumes to make them more visible to drivers.

This year, Nissan is also introducing mask stickers with Halloween-themed graphics as a fun, safe and reflective way to dress up face masks.

“Halloween is an exciting time of year, which is why Nissan Canada is committed to helping pedestrians and drivers celebrate it safely,” said Ken Hearn, Director of Marketing, Nissan Canada Inc. “Following its popularity in 2019, we’re excited to bring Nissan Glow Guards back to dealerships across Canada. Designed to reflect light away from vehicle headlights, Glow Guards help children remain seen by drivers, promoting a safer Halloween experience for all.”

A study published by the University of British Columbia found children ages four to eight are 10 times more likely to be struck by a vehicle on October 31 than any other night of the year.

Advertisement

Nissan Canada is sharing five safety tips to help keep kids and drivers safe on the roads this Halloween season:

Make visibility your number one accessory Dress for the occasion Put planning at the forefront Stay alert while on the road Follow local health guidelines

Glow Guards, including standard reflective stickers, Halloween-themed mask stickers, and a limited availability of cloth face masks, are now available for pick-up at Nissan dealerships across Canada. Families are invited to visit their local dealership to pick-up free Glow Guards until October 31.