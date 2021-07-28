NioCorp named Top 10 Mid-Tier/Junior Mining Company

July 28, 2021 Maryam Farag

NioCorp Developments Ltd. has been named as a Top 10 U.S.-Based Mid-Tier/Bunior Mining Company for 2021 by Northern Miner.

NioCorp was ranked #4 on the list of Top Ten companies in this category, which excludes coal and precious metals mining companies. The list by Northern Miner is based upon growth in market capitalization of the companies named over the past year.

“We are very pleased to receive this award, as it reflects the tremendous growth in the Company’s market valuation over the past year,” said Mark Smith, CEO and Executive Chairman, NioCorp.”Over the past 12 months, our market cap has increased by approximately 84%. I think that reflects very positive investor reaction to the major advancements that the team has made in the Elk Creek Project over the past year, and the fact that these advancements have brought an influx of new investors to the stock.”

According to the Northern Miner article:

“NioCorp Developments is focused on developing a superalloy materials project in southeastern Nebraska. The Colorado-based company plans to produce three commercial critical mineral products at its proposed Elk Creek mine: niobium, scandium and titanium. NioCorp is also considering the production of several magnetic rare earth products at the site.

“Elk Creek would be North America’s only niobium/scandium/titanium project and include an advanced materials manufacturing facility located by the proposed underground mine. The superalloy metals found at the Elk Creek project include the highest-grade niobium on the continent, and one of the largest prospective sources of scandium in the world.”