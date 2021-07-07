NHTSA orders crash reporting for vehicles equipped with ADAS

July 7, 2021 Maryam Farag

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) issued a standing general order requiring manufacturers and operators of vehicles equipped with SAE Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) or SAE Levels 3-5 automated driving systems (ADS) to report crashes.

“NHTSA’s core mission is safety. By mandating crash reporting, the agency will have access to critical data that will help quickly identify safety issues that could emerge in these automated systems,” said Steven Cliff, Acting Administrator, NHTSA. “In fact, gathering data will help instill public confidence that the federal government is closely overseeing the safety of automated vehicles.”

NHTSA’s order requires covered entities to report crashes that occur on public roads in the U.S. based on the following:

Within one day of learning of a crash, companies must report crashes involving a Level 2 ADAS or Levels 3-5 ADS-equipped vehicle that also involve a hospital-treated injury, a fatality, a vehicle tow-away, an air bag deployment, or a vulnerable road user such as a pedestrian or bicyclist. An updated report is due 10 days after learning of the crash.

Every month, companies must report all other crashes involving an ADS-equipped vehicle that involve an injury or property damage.

Reports must be updated monthly with new or additional information.

Reports must be submitted for any reportable crash, about which a company receives notice, beginning 10 days after the company is served with the order.

Reports must be submitted to NHTSA electronically using a formthat requires important information regarding the crash. NHTSA will use this information to identify crashes for follow up.