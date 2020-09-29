NGen provides $75,000 for SIMSA digital platform project

HAMILTON — Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen) is providing $75,000 to a project that supports the digitization of services for 200 companies who serve the industrial, mining, and energy sectors in Saskatchewan.

The Saskatchewan Industrial Mining Supplier Association (SIMSA) is creating a new platform. The $150,000 SIMSA Digital project will allow members and members’ clients to continue to do business together by digitizing current practices and developing new partnerships and business opportunities.

The new platform also links the association and its members to other mining industry associations across Canada, encouraging innovation and collaboration with new partners in both traditional and non-traditional industry sectors.

“One of our key goals is to develop new clusters with significant innovation and commercial potential,” said Jayson Myers, NGen’s CEO. The non-profit leads Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster. “Supporting SIMSA’s digitization project speaks directly to this, linking SIMSA and its members with other businesses, organizations and clusters across the country. It’s a huge step in building the ecosystem we need to position Canada as a global leader in advanced manufacturing technology.”

SIMSA represents 200 mining suppliers that are responsible for more than $10 billion in revenues, $8 billion in GDP, and impacts 21,000 jobs. The pandemic has affected activities that include procurement events and trade shows critical to many of its member companies.

“SIMSA Digital will impact our members through the growth of direct and indirect revenues and exports, resulting in growth in GDP and number of employees,” said Eric Anderson, SIMSA’s executive director. “The new platform also gives members the ability to attract foreign investment and buyers, and opens opportunities for collaboration, innovation, IP development and cross-channel selling, both domestically and internationally.”