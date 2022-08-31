Plant.ca

NGen passes 5000 members

Monica Ferguson   

General Operations Production Technology Manufacturing advanced manufacturing building connections business opportunities NGen member strengthening collaboration

NGen reached over 5000 members. Membership is focused on building connections and strengthening collaboration across Canada’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem.

Membership is free and the information members provide enables companies and researchers to identify and connect with potential partners. Members have provided NGen with the information to map out Canada’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem, promote member capabilities, facilitate collaborative partnerships, and introduce new business opportunities.

