NGen passes 5000 members
Monica Ferguson
NGen reached over 5000 members. Membership is focused on building connections and strengthening collaboration across Canada’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem.
Membership is free and the information members provide enables companies and researchers to identify and connect with potential partners. Members have provided NGen with the information to map out Canada’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem, promote member capabilities, facilitate collaborative partnerships, and introduce new business opportunities.
