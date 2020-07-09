NGen and industry partners invest $28.8M in emerging technologies

HAMILTON — Next Generation Manufacturing Canada (NGen) and its industry partners have invested $28.8 million to support nine cutting-edge projects across Canada that will enhance the manufacturers’ capabilities.

NGen’s contribution of $11.3 million combines with $17.5 million from 27 industry partners to fuel projects that engage new and emerging technologies. Twenty-four of the partners are small and medium-sized companies.

“The advanced manufacturing projects we support combine some of the best in knowledge, technologies and production capability that Canada has to offer,” said Jayson Myers, NGen’s CEO. “Collaboration allows Canadian companies to create leading edge solutions for Canada that can then be leveraged to capture new market opportunities around the world.”

The projects include:

Click here for more information on each project, including industry partner quotes, please visit this fact page .

NGen is a not-for-profit based in Hamilton that leads Canada’s Advanced Manufacturing Supercluster.