Nextleaf granted patent for industrial-scale extraction of CBD and THC

VANCOUVER — Nextleaf Solutions Ltd., a Vancouver-based cannabis distillate extractor has been granted a patent from the Canadian Intellectual Property Office for a closed-loop chilled solvent feed apparatus for cannabinoid extraction.

The patent, Nextleaf’s thirteenth, mirrors one previously granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office on Nov. 19, 2019.

“When Nextleaf obtained the first patent for the industrial-scale extraction and purification of cannabinoids,”, “it broadcast our teams’ demonstrable talent for innovation,” said Taran Grey, Nextleaf’s director of IP. “To provide greater certainty of that talent, we have now repeated the accomplishment a dozen more times in four jurisdictions, with further patents expected to be granted shortly.”

Nextleaf says it is focused on commercializing its patent portfolio by licensing IP to partners operating in other legal markets, and supplying THC and CBD oils to qualified partners through Nextleaf Labs Ltd., a Health Canada licensed standard processor.