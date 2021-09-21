Next Hydrogen announces expansion into new assembly facility

Next Hydrogen Solutions Inc., a designer and manufacturer of hydrogen electrolyzers, has announced the opening of a new assembly facility in the Greater Toronto Area.

“We were fortunate to find such a well-suited and conveniently located space,” said Raveel Afzaal, President and CEO, Next Hydrogen. “This new facility will provide us with an initial 20MW of annual assembly capacity, which can be significantly expanded in a low-cost fashion as we continue to grow. We will be able to better serve our customers by co-locating our technical, engineering, assembly and after-service teams, and collaborating more effectively across business units.”