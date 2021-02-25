NEXE Innovations receives grant from BC government

NEXE Innovations has been awarded a $300,000 grant from the Province of British Columbia under the BC Ignite Program.

Provided by the government’s agency, Innovate BC, this funding will support the company’s research and development into new plant-based compostable materials in collaboration with The University of British Columbia, and the commercialization of its single-serve beverage pod products.

“We are appreciative of this support from the Government of BC, which reflects its commitment to supporting disruptive companies in the cleantech space,” said Ash Guglani, President, NEXE Innovations. “This grant, combined with the recent Innovative Solutions Canada $1-million award from the Government of Canada further validates NEXE’s global expertise in biopolymer technology and supports our vision of eliminating single use plastic across the globe.”

The BC Ignite Program is part of the Government of British Columbia’s strategy to help companies grow, create jobs, and commercialize new technologies in BC. NEXE Innovations was one of three winners of round nine of the BC Ignite Program.

“Innovation is one of the pillars of economic growth and will become increasingly important as we rebuild from the impacts of COVID,” said Ravi Kahlon, Minister, Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation. “These companies are producing breakthrough technologies that will help protect the environment, stimulate the economy, and benefit people’s lives.”