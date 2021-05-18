New streetcars for Toronto Transit Commission

A purchase of 60 streetcars has been announced for the Toronto Transit Commission (TTC), through an investment of $180 million from the Ontario government.

The $180 million will be matched by the Government of Canada, with the City of Toronto investing an additional $208 million. The streetcars will be produced in Thunder Bay, with vehicle delivery starting in 2023.

“Today is an exciting day for the City of Toronto and the City of Thunder Bay, as Ontario’s investment will help provide new, modern transit options for the hardworking residents of Toronto and the surrounding region, while also supporting good jobs in northern Ontario,” said Caroline Mulroney, Ontario Minister, Transportation. “Our government knows the importance of working collaboratively with federal and municipal partners to champion public infrastructure projects – ones that support the health and growth of our local communities.”

These streetcars will help the TTC can address immediate streetcar fleet needs, match capacity of customer demand, and reallocate 50 buses that are currently supplementing streetcar service to return to operation on local bus routes.

Advertisment

“This investment will provide double the value for Ontarians; providing the people of Toronto with state-of-the-art transit infrastructure and bringing good jobs and work to the hardworking people at Thunder Bay’s Alstom plant,” Greg Rickford, Minister, Indigenous Affairs. “Our government is taking strong action to support good jobs in Thunder Bay and strengthen Northern Ontario’s manufacturing sector.”

(Visited 6 times, 6 visits today)