New digital requirements for Canadian commercial animal and food products exported to the EU

January 18, 2022 Maryam Farag

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has taken steps to help Canadian businesses use the European Union’s digital system of export certificate issuance called Trade Control and Expert System New Technology (TRACES NT).

Effective January 15, the EU will require industry to use updated export certificates to maintain market access due to the Animal Health Law that came into force in the spring 2021.

All regulated commercial animal and food products exported to the EU must be accompanied by import documents that will now be prepared in TRACES NT, serving as pre-notification of the arrival of a consignment. This means that control authorities at EU borders or at destination points can plan their controls and secure inspection times.

Export certificates will be accessed and certified by the CFIA online through TRACES NT. The use of TRACES NT for certification will expedite the preparation of the clearance documentation package and clearance times for Canadian exports.