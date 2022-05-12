New concrete plant to create jobs in Prince Albert

May 12, 2022 Monica Ferguson

Norcast Concrete, commissions new plant in Prince Albert, Saskatchewan. Norcast Concrete is a company formed by local business leaders born and raised in Prince Albert, bringing over 40 years of construction and aggregate processing experience.

The facility includes a BMH Systems concrete batching plant with capacity of batching up to 140 cubic meters per hour. The plant operates on fully automated Marcotte system controls.

Norcast Concrete is currently hiring and will continue to create jobs over the coming years within Prince Albert.

“Economic development in our home community is important to our company. We are excited to have the opportunity to provide local jobs to the people in our communities. We are currently hiring for plant staff and operators and expect the numbers of those positions to grow as we expand within the pre-cast component of our operations.” said Andrew Ardell, Director, Norcast Concrete.