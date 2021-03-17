New appointments for AirSprint’s leadership team

AirSprint Inc. has announced the following changes to its leadership, which took effect at the beginning of this year.

James A. Elian has been named as President and CEO. He served as President since 2015.

Jared Williams will take on the role of COO and will also continue as Vice-President, Operations. Williams has over 20 years of aviation experience, providing oversight for safety, asset and fleet efficiency, regulatory compliance, operational reliability and owner experience.

Judson T. Macor, who founded AirSprint in 2000, will continue as Chairman of the board. Macor has background as a commercial pilot, and a lawyer and with formal education in aeronautics, business and law.

“Who we are today is in great part a piece of where we came from, and I am indebted to all those who drove a start-up company into Canada’s leading private fractional ownership company,” said Macor. “I look forward to working with James and Jared in their new positions as we continue to serve the needs of our fractional owners and give them unrivalled access to turn-key travel experiences.”